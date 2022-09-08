The Beattyville Country Club hosted their invitational tournament Labor Day weekend, on September 3rd and 4th. This was the first time this tournament had been held in many years, and will continue each year. There were 25 total golfers competing in four different flights for first, second and third in each flight. After day 1, each flight was separated by less than 10 strokes, except for the 3rd flight.
On Sunday, several winners were determined on the last couple of holes, making for an exciting finish. In the first flight, Devin Taulbee was able to make par on the 18th hole, tying him with Daniel Poe for third place. In the championship flight, Josh Broadwell was down 1 stroke to Tony Sizemore, only to take an 8 on the 17th hole and finish fourth in the flight. There were three ties in which competitors decided to split the winnings.
The following people placed in their flight:
3rd Flight- Clarence Combs and Bryan Combs (1st place); Jerimiah Havicus (3rd Place)
2nd Flight- Sam Watterson (1st place); Caleb Gibson (2nd place); Andy Lucas (3rd Place)
1st Flight- Chase Baker (1st place); Matt Watterson (2nd place); Devin Taulbee and Daniel Poe (3rd place)
Championship Flight- Tony Sizemore (1st Place); Chad Horn and Jayden Baldwin (2nd Place)
