Gov. Andy Beshear presented a 2022 Recommended Highway Plan that puts a priority on repairing and preserving pavement and bridges and positions Kentucky to compete for federal funding to advance large-scale projects critical to Kentucky’s continued economic growth. The 2022 Governor’s Recommended Highway Plan is based on anticipated revenues of $8.5 billion through 2028 – $6.2 billion in federal-aid highway program funding and $2.3 billion in anticipated state revenues.
Pavement preservation projects include asphalt resurfacing and repairs and diamond grinding of concrete pavements. Bridge preservation projects include painting, deck overlays and minor repairs. There also are projects to replace a number of old bridges across the state, including more than 30 that were built on timbers.
Highway system performance projects are selected through a data-driven process that considers overall needs of the bridge and pavement network, present condition of each specific asset, estimated project cost and value, and performance goals. Prioritization models include effects on mobility, asset condition, expected deterioration, risk and benefit.
The plan also includes two projects in Lee County as follows: Goose Creek Road Bridge over CSX Railroad and Bridge Silver Creek Rd.
“Kentucky owns and maintains over 9,000 bridges and over 63,000 lane-miles of pavement. That’s the seventh-largest bridge system and eighth-largest pavement system in the nation,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray said. “It is critically important that KYTC manages and maintains these assets in a state of good repair for the health, safety and economic vitality of the state.”
