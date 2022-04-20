Gov. Beshear, First Lady Unveil 2022 Governor’s Derby Celebration Poster

FRANKFORT, Ky. (April 13, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear joined officials from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, the Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) and the 2022 Derby Festival Royal Court for the unveiling of the 2022 Governor’s Derby Celebration Poster.
“Around the world, the Kentucky Derby is known as ‘the most exciting two minutes in sports,’ but here in Kentucky, it is more than just a race: It’s our culture,” the Governor said. “Whether you are standing against the rail at Churchill Downs or watching with friends and family at home, the Derby is when we come together to celebrate what it means to be a Kentuckian.”
To celebrate the 148th Kentucky Derby, the Governor and First Lady selected Kentucky artist Cassie Russell-Dossett to design this year’s Derby celebration poster. The poster portrays the sun shining bright over a field of Kentucky Bluegrass with a bright chestnut foal gazing into the distance with his mom grazing peacefully by his side. The foal may not understand anything about his future, but he knows he loves to run; he was born to run.
“I’ve spent my entire life in Kentucky, my roots go pretty deep. I’ve always felt the Derby was just a part of me. It’s really an unexpected honor to be a part of the 2022 Governor’s Derby Celebration,” Russell-Dossett said. “My painting, ‘Bluegrass Dreams,’ is meant to honor anyone who ever had a dream and then did one thing every day toward seeing it come true.”
The Kentucky Derby is the longest running sporting event in U.S. history and an integral part of Kentucky’s horse racing history. Since 1875, the commonwealth has produced “the most exciting two minutes in sports.”
“The Kentucky Derby Festival is a longtime tradition that brings Kentuckians and our guests together to experience all the things we love about the Bluegrass State,” Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry said. “After two years of navigating a worldwide pandemic, we are ready to welcome our guests back to Kentucky for an unforgettable Derby experience.”
The KDF orchestrates the commonwealth’s award-winning, two-week celebration leading up to the Kentucky Derby.
“This year’s Kentucky Derby Festival is two years in the making,” KDF President and CEO Matt Gibson said. “We look forward to returning to our favorite traditions and doing what the festival does best, by bringing the community together in celebration. We’re honored to be part of memorable experiences that can only be had here in Kentucky.”
Louisville artist Kacy Jackson joined Derby Festival officials in presenting the 2022 Official Kentucky Derby Festival Poster to the Governor and First Lady. This year’s poster, titled “Together,” is the 42nd poster in the Kentucky Derby Festival series. The poster is available for purchase online.
KDF Board Chair Mike Shea also presented the official 2022 Gold Pegasus Pin on behalf of the Kentucky Derby Festival.
The 148th Kentucky Derby will be held Saturday, May 7, at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
To watch the unveiling ceremony, visit the Governor’s YouTube or Facebook page. Click here for photos from today’s ceremony.
To purchase the 2022 Governor’s Celebration Derby Poster, visit the Historic Properties Online Store.
To learn more about Kentucky Artist Cassie Russell-Dossett, visit House of Bleu Gallery on Facebook.
For the latest Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet updates, follow the cabinet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. To learn more about tourism and arts in Kentucky, visit tah.ky.gov.
Get the latest information on the Derby Festival at KDF.org.
About Kentucky Derby Festival
This year marks the 67th year for the Kentucky Derby Festival. The festival is an independent community organization supported by 4,000 volunteers, more than 400 businesses and civic groups, Pegasus Pin sponsorships and event participation. It entertains more than 1.5 million people every spring and has a local economic impact of more than $127 million. This involvement has made the festival the largest single attended event in Kentucky and one of the leading community celebrations in the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.