Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that several long-term care facilities in the commonwealth began administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, the Governor showed images from the first long-term care residents in Kentucky to get a shot of the coronavirus vaccine authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Representatives from Walgreens joined the Governor, Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) leaders and long-term care advocates during a virtual news conference.

“Today we celebrate another great and hopeful day in our battle against COVID-19,” Gov. Beshear said. “Long-term care residents and the front-line staff who care for them are beginning to receive the life-saving Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Since two-thirds of coronavirus deaths in Kentucky come from long-term care facilities, these vaccinations – a modern-day medical miracle – have the real potential to save lives and significantly reduce COVID-19’s burden on our health care system.”

The vaccinations follow a recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which advises the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that the initial phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program should be offered to health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. Most assisted living facilities and skilled nursing facilities have enrolled in the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program implementing COVID-19 vaccination. Walgreens and CVS are providing services to the facilities, including follow-up visits.

Walgreens pharmacy team members will provide COVID-19 vaccinations in approximately 800 long-term care facilities across Kentucky and 11 additional states the week of Dec. 21, including many in rural and urban areas.

Long-term care facilities where residents began receiving the vaccine today from Walgreens included Signature Healthcare of Summerfield and Signature Healthcare at Jefferson Manor Rehab & Wellness Center, in Louisville, and Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.

“Walgreens is very proud to be a part of this historic milestone to begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to our most vulnerable populations in Kentucky and across the country,” said John Standley, president of Walgreens. “With more than a decade of experience administering various vaccines, we have the deep expertise to support this unprecedented effort to allow our nation to emerge from this pandemic.”

CHFS Secretary Eric Friedlander described the day’s events as “gratifying, the beginning of an end, but with the finish line still at a considerable distance.

“After months of battling the pandemic, which has made a tragic and indelible impact on Kentucky’s seniors, given that over 66% of COVID-19-related deaths have been among residents of these facilities, today is as unforgettable as March 6, 2020.”

That is when the first case of the novel coronavirus was reported in Kentucky.

“If there’s one thing this pandemic has taught us, it’s that what happens to one of us happens to all of us,” Friedlander said.

Walgreens and CVS are supporting Operation Warp Speed, together with the CDC, the Department of Health and Human Services and state and local governments, to administer vaccines as quickly as possible to Americans. With more than 9,000 store locations across the nation, Walgreens pharmacy team members are embedded in their communities. They will continue to play a critical role in education and immunizations as vaccines become available more broadly in 2021.

“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” said Larry J. Merlo, president and chief executive officer of CVS Health. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff and their loved ones.”

“After these grueling months, I cannot think of a better Christmas gift for our residents, staff and families of Kentucky’s long-term care facilities than delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine. The beginning of the end is in sight, and we are thrilled that the first vaccines will begin this week for our residents and our incredibly hardworking staff,” said Timothy L. Veno, president and CEO of LeadingAge Kentucky, a statewide organization that advocates for long-term care, assisted living and senior housing providers. 

Veno added, “The $114 million CARES Act investment made a huge difference in reducing illness and deaths in Kentucky’s long-term care facilities. This critical financial support launched the robust state-supported COVID-19 testing program, deployment of clinical support teams, a COVID-19 clinical support hotline staffed by Norton Healthcare and mobilization of the Kentucky National Guard. We are grateful for the ongoing support of Gov. Beshear, Secretary Friedlander and the tireless work of the entire team at CHFS for delivering services that protected our residents, our staff and their families.”

The CDC estimates completion of vaccine distribution to long-term care facility residents within the next four-to-five weeks.

Beverly Edwards, executive director of the Episcopal Church Home in Louisville, which will receive vaccinations on Wednesday said, “During the first eight months of the pandemic, none of our residents at Episcopal Church Home tested positive for the coronavirus. However, as the virus spread more rapidly through the broader community, over the past month, I have witnessed the impact that this horrible virus has had on our residents and staff and it is simply heartbreaking. For this reason, I am grateful that our residents and staff will be among the first within our community to be inoculated for the coronavirus.

“Personally, I am excited to receive the vaccination and I encourage everyone to take it to help our elders. Everyone has individuals in their lives that mean the world to them. On Wednesday, I will take the vaccination for those that mean the world to me; my residents, staff, family and friends.” 

CHFS Inspector General Adam Mather described the vaccine campaign as “impactful.” He expressed encouragement with reaching today’s milestone.

“The Commonwealth of Kentucky has taken bold and decisive steps to curb the impacts of the pandemic, starting with Gov. Beshear’s executive order that paused visitation for months,” Mather said. “This led to a discernible slowing of the virus and contributed to fewer deaths than would have otherwise been the case.”

Additionally, a long-term care advisory task force was assembled to provide guidance from a range of professionals, including geriatricians, physicians, eldercare advocates and ethicists.

Long-term care staff were trained on infection-prevention. CARES Act funding helped connect long-term care residents with the people they care about via electronic tablets, and continuity of care received a boost from a heavier reliance on telehealth.

Strike teams, staffed by the Department of Veterans Affairs, were mobilized. Reserves of personal protective equipment were increased. CHFS supported the Personal Care Assistants Program, working with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System to increase Certified Nursing Assistant testing capacity.

For more information on the state’s response to COVID-19 visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

###

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 21, 2020) – On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that during the day, several long-term care facilities in the commonwealth began administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

“Again, our goal is to get everyone in long-term care facilities vaccinated by March 1,” said Gov. Beshear. “If we do that, we cut off 66% of the deaths that we have been experiencing. We also reduce hospitalizations and we free up more health care capacity. That means patients who do come in to the hospital get more attention and access and we improve their health outcomes.”

For more information, read the full release. Kentuckians can also view images of the first long-term care residents in Kentucky who were able to receive the vaccine.

The Governor highlighted a Washington Post report that, currently, an American dies from COVID-19 every 33 seconds. The report emphasized the virus’ severity across the United States, but recognized Kentucky’s unique success in one aspect of the fight against it: Kentucky is the only state in the nation where fewer intensive care unit beds are in use today than were in use three months ago.

The Governor was joined virtually by Dr. Ashley Montgomery-Yates, Interim Chief Medical Officer for Inpatient Services at UK HealthCare. Dr. Montgomery-Yates is also a physician in the COVID unit and the director of the ICU recovery clinic where she works directly with COVID-19 patients at the University of Kentucky Hospital.

“This pandemic has affected all of our lives in a myriad of different ways,” said Dr. Montgomery-Yates. “But I’m excited that one of the positive things that has come out of this global crisis is that the scientific community has come together to roll out in a record amount of time – in a way that has been safe and effective – a new and novel vaccine that is going to change the way we see, develop and distribute vaccinations forever.

“I know that there have been some fears about the vaccine, but from the medical community, we see this as an incredibly safe and an incredibly well thought out vaccine. I had a little arm soreness after the COVID-19 vaccine, but honestly, the flu shot caused more soreness for me. We’ve now vaccinated about 2,000 people here at UK. I feel very confident in the safety.

“The workers on the COVID unit are exhausted. This has been a war. But as news of the vaccine has come, there’s a renewed energy, there’s a renewed sense of hope that this is going to end.”

Dr. Montgomery-Yates also talked about how she approaches conversations about the vaccine with her children.

“Both my children would say they don’t particularly enjoy shots and needles, but they feel privileged to live in a place where they are offered that opportunity to get vaccines like this one. They understand that just like going to the doctor for other things, vaccines help keep them healthy. It’s the same reason that we don’t eat 15 bowls of ice cream for dinner,” said Dr. Montgomery-Yates. “I’ve told them, ‘it’s not horrible, it’s very quick, and it will save your life, the life of your grandmother, your aunt, your classmates – it’s not just about us.’”

Today, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, introduced a new vaccine dashboard on kycovid19.ky.gov where Kentuckians can learn more about the vaccine, its planned distribution stages and progress of its rollout across the state. Eighty hospitals in Kentucky will receive the Moderna vaccine this week.

“This will show the total number of doses that have been shipped to the state; it will show the total number of Kentuckians who have been vaccinated; and it will show the total number of doses remaining to be deployed,” said Dr. Stack. “These numbers do not include the numbers that go to the long-term care facility immunization, at least not currently. Those get assigned over to CVS and Walgreens and show up in a different tracking methodology.”

Finally, the Governor commented on the new COVID-19 relief bill the federal government is expected to pass tonight. State governments are expected to receive financial assistance for vaccines, contact tracing, testing, schools, transportation, rental assistance, nutrition and child care.

“This bill also includes another round of the paycheck protection program for small businesses. I will say, I don’t think it’s going to be enough for small businesses. I’m certainly looking at additional relief that we can provide here in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “There also appears to be an extension of unemployment benefits for those who are about to fall off.”

Case Information 
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

  • New cases today: 1,988
  • New deaths today: 15
  • Positivity rate: 8.64%
  • Total deaths: 2,412
  • Currently hospitalized: 1,580
  • Currently in ICU: 411
  • Currently on ventilator: 231

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Boone. Each of these counties reported 80 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 376.

Those reported lost to the virus today include an 87-year-old man from Bullitt County; a 75-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man from Caldwell County; a 72-year-old woman from Clark County; a 68-year-old man from Fayette County; an 83-year-old woman from Hopkins County; an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 61-year-old woman from Johnson County; two women, ages 76 and 92, from Livingston County; an 88-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County; a 92-year-old woman from Ohio County; an 87-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man from Owsley County; and a 61-year-old woman from Webster County.

Memorial
Today, the Governor announced that Kentucky lost another front-line hero to COVID-19. On Nov. 10, Bloomfield City Police Chief Scott Dennis was taken to Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown. Only nine days later he was put on a ventilator.

“He wanted everyone to know he was going to ‘fight this virus’ – which he did, with the bravery he displayed throughout his life and career,” said Gov. Beshear. “Unfortunately, after his courageous battle with the virus, Chief Dennis passed away on Dec. 4 due to complications from COVID-19.

“Chief Dennis was a hero. Throughout his life he put himself on the line to protect the people of Kentucky and their families. For the past eight years he served the city of Bloomfield, and was named Chief of Police in 2016.

“‘What makes a loyal friend? Just ask those fortunate enough to be friends with Scott,’ his family said. He was many things, but most of all he was a good man. Chief Dennis leaves behind his wife of 22 years, Mary Ann Dennis, his daughter Brystal and two sons, West and Colt. His family shared it was a blessing to have had such an incredible husband, father, friend and colleague. He will leave behind a legacy that will be remembered, and truly missed, by all those who loved him.”

More Information
To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long-term care and other congregate facilities update, school reports and guidance, red zone counties, red zone recommendations, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

See all of the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s winter holiday guidance here: English full guidanceone-pager and single slide and Spanish full guidanceone-pager and single slide.

Kentuckians can also listen to recorded PSAs about the holiday guidance (created in partnership with RadioLex) here: BosnianChineseEnglishFrenchJapaneseKoreanPersian and Spanish.

