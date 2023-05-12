Gov. Beshear’s Request for Federal Disaster Declaration Approved for 22 Counties Following February Storms

Gov. Andy Beshear announced his initial request for federal aid to assist with recovery efforts in 22 Kentucky counties adversely affected by severe storms Feb. 15 through Feb. 20 has been approved by President Joe Biden.
Bell, Breathitt, Caldwell, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Hart, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Whitley and Wolfe counties have been approved for federal public assistance as a result of severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides.
Federal funding is available to the commonwealth, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms.
“Once again, the commonwealth was in the path of severe weather, and like every time before we saw neighbors helping neighbors, and we again thank the federal government for providing much-needed aid to help us recover and rebuild,” Gov. Beshear said.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested and necessary by the results of further damage assessments.
On Feb. 24, 2023, the Governor declared a state of emergency and implemented the state’s price gouging laws after a number of counties reported damage as a result of storms.
More information regarding the federal response can be found on the FEMA website.
