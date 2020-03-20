Governor Andy Beshear has recommended to school superintendents that classes stay closed through April 20th. We will have more information on closures as it comes available.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Fiscal Court meeting canceled
- Kentucky distillery to produce hand sanitizer that will be donated
- ARH Emergency Departments Now Offering Separate Screening Areas For Patients With Respiratory Symptoms
- ARH Implements Limited Entry to Facilities, Visitation Restrictions in Preparation for COVID-19
- Childcare centers ordered to shut by Friday
- City announces annual Easter Egg Hunt canceled
- Governor's executive order bans social gatherings, includes churches
- We’re always here for you
- Cumberland Gap National Historical Park Modifying Operations
- Corbin Arena puts events on hold
Latest News
- Gov. recommends schools stay closed until April 20
- K-PREP test suspended; remaining school year in jeopardy
- Tax deadline extended to July 15
- Gov. Beshear: Strong Actions Required to Protect Kentuckians from COVID-19
- One Dead After Stabbing in Lee Co.
- Governor's executive order bans social gatherings, includes churches
- No traveling abroad for Americans
- KENTUCKY RIVER MEDICAL CENTER PREPARED FOR POTENTIAL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) CASES
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor's executive order bans social gatherings, includes churches
- Governor announces more closures
- Gov. Beshear: Strong Actions Required to Protect Kentuckians from COVID-19
- State requests waiver to suspend K-PREP test
- Unemployment website, phone lines down
- U.S. tells older citizens to stay home
- K-PREP test suspended; remaining school year in jeopardy
- LG&E, KU and ODP suspend residential disconnects; waive new late payment fees
- Stivers says all agree session should continue
- No traveling abroad for Americans
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.