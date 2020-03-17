Social distancing was the theme of Governor Andy Beshear’s press conference Tuesday afternoon as a means of controlling the Coronavirus.
26 positive cases in eight counties have been confirmed in Kentucky as of today with Lyon County being added to the list as a confirmed site of the virus.
The Governor signed an executive order that by 5 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, March 18) for all public businesses that cannot comply with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) of social distancing, will close all businesses that encourage congregation and meeting in public places.
Those include the following:
-Entertainment and Recreation, such as movie theaters
-Hair, Nail Salons
-Sporting Event facilities
-Event facilities
-Fitness centers
His order will not include grocery stores, pharmacies, retail businesses, auto repair shops, health care facilities, gas stations, vet clinics or pet stores among other establishments.
Governor Beshear says he understands these restrictions are affecting the daily lives of the citizens but it’s for the best.
“These are very big and important steps to help protect our most vulnerable citizens,” the Governor said.
To find out more information about the Coronavirus visit the state’s website at KYCOVID19.KY.GOV
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.