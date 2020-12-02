be

IT Supply Solutions to Create 15 Jobs with Kenton County Expansion

Electronics refurbisher and remarketer investing nearly $1.9 million to grow in Independence

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 1, 2020) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated IT Supply Solutions on the company’s nearly $1.9 million planned expansion in Kenton County, which is expected to create 15 full-time jobs in the coming years.

“Building a better Kentucky takes all of us, and that certainly extends to our existing industry,” Gov. Beshear said. “IT Supply Solutions is a company that started here in the commonwealth and has capitalized on the opportunities our state offers to help businesses succeed. They truly are part of Team Kentucky, and I appreciate the company’s continued investment in our state and our people.”

Leadership at IT Supply Solutions acquired two warehouses on Production Court in Independence, where the company previously operated as partial tenants. The company plans to construct a 40-by-60-foot extension connecting the two facilities, creating further efficiencies and providing room for future expansion. The project follows five years of significant growth.

Founded in 2015 by Richard Dunaway and John Bays, IT Supply Solutions refurbishes and remarkets computer equipment to businesses and school systems. The company provides customers with like-new equipment at reduced costs to meet the growing need for computers and other electronics. The company maintains R2 certification, making it a recycler of electronic equipment that can no longer be repurposed.

Demand for refurbished computer equipment increased further this year as many organizations implemented work-from-home guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new project will consolidate IT Supply Solutions’ operations, which currently include three facilities in Boone and Kenton counties that employ 32 people, including 26 Kentuckians.

“We’re excited to expand and create new jobs in a region and state that has not only supported our growth, but is also the place we call home,” said Dunaway, founder of IT Supply Solutions. “With demand increasing for computers and network hardware, we’re fortunate to be growing in a time of economic uncertainty and look forward to expanding our operations in 2021. We pride ourselves on operating our business with a philanthropic mindset and hope that through the expansion we will be able to continue to serve the community in which we operate.”

IT Supply Solutions has given back to the community since opening in Northern Kentucky five years ago. The company has donated meals to frontline workers at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, provided care bags for homeless individuals in Covington during the winter and donated computers to Beech Acres and other local schools. Last year, the IT Supply Solutions team took several foster children to lunch and shopped for Christmas gifts. This year, due to the pandemic, the company is supporting Toys for Tots in order to provide gifts for children in need during the holidays.

Independence Mayor Chris Reinersman said he appreciates the company’s commitment to the local workforce.

“I congratulate Rich and John on their company’s success and expansion that will double the workforce at IT Supply Solutions,” Mayor Reinersman said. “We are grateful IT Supply Solutions is committed to growing its business and investing in the City of Independence.”

Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said he is proud to see the success of a locally grown company.

“We’re thrilled to have IT Supply Solutions, a homegrown Northern Kentucky business, succeeding and growing in Kenton County,” Judge/Executive Knochelmann said. “It’s especially encouraging to see a company serving the business and education community by restoring computers and responsibly recycling (R2) hardware and equipment.”

Lee Crume, president and CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, noted the importance of the company’s work, particularly in recent months.

“It’s encouraging to have a technology-focused company, co-founded by two Northern Kentucky residents, commit to growing and investing in the Cincinnati region,” Crume said. “IT Supply Solutions has grown quickly since Rich and John founded the company in 2015. They provide essential equipment for schools and the private sector, which is incredibly important during the pandemic.”

To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in August preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $250,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $1.865 million and annual targets of:

  • Creation and maintenance of 15 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years; and
  • Paying an average hourly wage of $28 including benefits across those jobs.

By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.

In addition, IT Supply Solutions can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network. Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.

In December 2019, the company received $3,500 through the Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit program, which offers tax credits to small businesses making at least one hire in the past year and purchased a minimum of $5,000 in qualifying equipment or technology.

For more information on IT Supply Solutions, visit ITSupplySolutions.com.

A detailed community profile for Kenton County can be viewed here. Learn more about the Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit program here.

Information on Kentucky’s economic development efforts and programs is available at www.CED.ky.gov. Fans of the Cabinet for Economic Development can also join the discussion at facebook.com/CEDkygov, on Twitter @CEDkygov and LinkedIn.

Read about other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear and his administration at governor.ky.govkycovid19.ky.gov and the Governor’s official social media accounts FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 1, 2020) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s worst ever COVID-19 report by virtually every measure. He reported more than 4,000 new cases and 35 new deaths. Nearly 250 Kentuckians are fighting for their lives on ventilators.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Today is the very worst day we have had for reporting on the spread of the coronavirus and it is the deadliest day that we have had,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is exponential growth. If we don’t all do our part, if we try to be the exception, then slowing down this thing won’t work and we will lose a lot more Kentuckians we love and care about.”

Case Information 
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

  • New cases today: 4,151
  • New deaths today: 35
  • Positivity rate: 9.59%
  • Total deaths: 1,943
  • Currently hospitalized: 1,777
  • Currently in ICU: 441
  • Currently on ventilator: 241

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, McCracken, Warren, Kenton, Hardin, Daviess and Boone. Each county reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 700.

The red zone counties for this week can be found here. Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations, as well as other orders and guidance.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 70-year-old man from Boyd County; a 75-year-old man from Calloway County; an 82-year-old man from Christian County; a 96-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 95-year-old woman from Graves County; two women, ages 79 and 86, and two men, ages 57 and 66, from Grayson County; a 93-year-old woman from Henderson County; an 87-year-old man from Hopkins County; six women, ages 61, 64, 76, 77, 77 and 80, and seven men, ages 62, 64, 64, 66, 72, 73 and 94, from Jefferson County; a 62-year-old woman from Jessamine County; a 76-year-old man from Kenton County; a 79-year-old woman from Marshall County; a 66-year-old woman from Mason County; two men, ages 59 and 64, from McCracken County; an 88-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man from Monroe County; a 65-year-old man from Montgomery County; a 93-year-old woman from Robertson County; and an 82-year-old man from Union County.

Contact Tracing
Mark Carter, Cabinet for Health and Family Services policy advisor, also updated Kentuckians on contact tracing in Kentucky and how they can protect themselves, their families and their community.

Carter highlighted important successes: Over 1,600 contact tracing staff in the state have now completed 215,000 daily check-ins with COVID-19-positive Kentuckians to monitor symptoms and provide support. They have also contacted more than 47,000 people identified as contacts potentially exposed to the virus. 

However, he also emphasized the need for greater public cooperation and renewed federal funding.

“The public health strategy for contact tracing depended on broad public participation – cooperating with the local health departments when a tracer calls, wearing masks, social distancing and testing,” Carter said. “We simply haven’t had enough participation from the public and the resulting surge has overwhelmed contact tracing capacity.

“Another challenge is that federal funds from the CARES Act have made the statewide contact tracing and tracking information management system and surge staffing possible, but Congress has not taken any action on additional stimulus legislation to date. Currently, Kentucky and all other states are required to use all CARES Act funding by Dec. 30, 2020.”

CARES Act Funding for Local Governments
The Governor announced that the Kentucky Department for Local Government is releasing an additional $50 million in CARES Act funding to reimburse city and county governments for expenses related to COVID-19. Approximately 200 cities and counties are eligible because they have already exhausted their original allotment and have remaining eligible reimbursements.

To apply, eligible local governments will follow the Department for Local Government’s original application process, which is outlined on its website.

“Our local governments have been lifelines in our communities during the pandemic,” said Gov. Beshear. “When this $50 million is depleted, which we believe will be within the month, we will need more help from the federal government.”

Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund Update
The Governor said there is about $11 million remaining in the Healthy at HomeUtility Relief Fund and encouraged eligible Kentuckians to apply.

The fund provides relief to Kentuckians affected by COVID-19 who need assistance with their water, wastewater, electric or natural gas service. Kentucky’s Community Action Network is partnering with the Beshear administration to distribute these funds statewide.

“Eligible households can receive a one-time $500 benefit towards their water and or wastewater bills and $400 towards their natural gas or utility bills,” said Gov. Beshear.

Households who have an income up to 200% of the Federal Poverty Line and have been economically impacted due to COVID-19 can apply.

Interested households should contact their local Community Action Outreach Office on how to apply. To locate your local office, please call 800-456-3452.

Team Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund
The Governor said that as of 3 p.m., the Public Protection Cabinet had received 2,650 applications for $25.6 million in assistance. The state has already approved applications for $1.7 million. To apply, click here.

Testing 
The Governor said Kentuckians can find more than 350 testing locations here.

To register for surge testing in Louisville (Kentucky Exposition Center) or Lexington (Keeneland Racecourse), visit DoINeedACOVID19Test.com. Both locations are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

COVID-19 in Veterans Centers
The Governor said there is one deceased veteran at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center (THVC) in Wilmore who was previously listed as recovered, but has since died.

“That is a total of 31 veteran deaths from COVID-19 at THVC. It’s simply heartbreaking. We still have two active cases of COVID-19 in veterans at THVC,” said Gov. Beshear. “In addition, the veteran who became the first active case of COVID-19 at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson has since died. We must do more as a community to protect these heroes.”

Vaccine Distribution
Finally, the Governor updated Kentuckians on the state’s vaccine distribution process, discussed in detail at yesterday’s press conference. Kentuckians should visit KYCOVID19.ky.gov to view the latest information on the vaccine, including:

The Governor reminded Kentuckians that his administration is working on a public communication campaign that will launch this month to help families have even more information about the vaccine plan and process.

Memorial
Today, Gov. Beshear honored Bruce Gadansky, 76, who passed away after a long-fought battle with the virus. On Nov. 14, Bruce left his son, Chris, a voicemail – the last voicemail Chris would ever receive from his father.

“As Bruce passed on, his wife and son were left to say their goodbyes, urge him on to a better tomorrow, through a phone held to his ear by a nurse. That is what COVID does to our loved ones,” said Gov. Beshear.

“Bruce was a friend to everyone, a stranger to no one. He was a man of service – a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in Vietnam, who also served as deputy sheriff in Oldham County for 10 years. Bruce championed causes for the elderly during his time as vice president of operations for the Louisville Better Business Bureau, working with the FBI against consumer fraud. And he also spent his time volunteering for St. Matthews Baseball where he made friends young and old – something his son will miss seeing the most. Above everything else, Bruce was a loving husband to Mickey, a father to two sons and a grandfather to five grandchildren. He was a passionate fan of baseball, bourbon, cigars and a good joke.

“What we must stress here is Bruce and Mickey did it right. They barely left the house in nine months and always wore a mask. But that’s the thing about masks – it takes all of us wearing them correctly. If we do, we can prevent the loss of individuals like Bruce, and the heartbreak of his family now mourning his loss.”

More Information
To view the full daily reportincidence rate mapnew statewide requirements, testing locations, long-term care and other congregate facilities update, school reports and guidancered zone countiesred zone recommendations, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

New requirements impact restaurants, bars, social gatherings, indoor fitness and recreation centers, venues and theaters, professional services and schools. See the full executive orders here and here.

Audio public service announcements about the new requirements (created in partnership with RadioLex) are published here in: BosnianChineseEnglishJapaneseKoreanSpanish and Russian.

