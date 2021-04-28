GRACIE YOUNG HAMILTON, the widow of Conley Hamilton, and the daughter of the late Stanley and Ester Estes Young, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on May 9, 1928 and departed this life at her home in Lee County on April 19, 2021 at the age of 92 years, 11 months and 10 days. She was a retired housekeeper for a hospital and other individuals, and was a member of the Pentecostal church.
Mrs. Hamilton is survived by six children, Jerri Deaton of Beattyville, Kentucky, Rita Funk of Lexington, Kentucky, Larry Hamilton and wife Germaine of Lexington, Carol Jackson of Lexington, Jayne Jones of Lexington, and JoAnne Hamilton and wife Jolene of Beattyville; one sister, Minnie Thomas; her grandkids, Sheena Jackson, Ryan Hamilton, Jamie Hamilton, Robert Jones, III, Scott Estes, Andrea Estes, Chad Poe, Shawn Poe, Michael Hamilton, Breah Jo Coomer, and Harley Gentry; her great-grandchildren, Josh, Jordan, Caitlyn, Shan, and Kayleigh Poe, Anabelle Estes, Abriona and Abel Daniels, Ethan McGlothin and Brandon McGlothin, Jr., and Ryan Hamilton, Jr.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hamilton was preceded in death by one son, Wallace Hamilton; one grandson, Christopher Dale Hamilton; three brothers; and one sister.
Funeral service held Sat. April 24th 2021 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville with Nikki Horn officiating. Burial at Beatty Place Cemetery of New Yellow Rock Rd of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
