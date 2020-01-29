Booneville, KY- Gregory Combs, age 54, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home in Booneville, KY.
Greg was born March 3, 1965 in Oneida, KY, a son to Hayden Combs Jr, and the late Patsy (Thomas) Combs. He was a business owner, owning and operating multiple businesses over the years.
Along with his father; Hayden Combs Jr. of Booneville, KY, he is survived by his loving wife; Dottie (Turner) Combs of Booneville, KY, 1 son; Aidan Turner of Booneville, KY, 1 brother; Kenneth (Suzanne) Combs of Ohio, 4 sisters; Crystal Combs and Jennifer Dye both of Booneville, KY, Donna (Rich) Mohn of Lexington, KY, and Debbie (Paul) Terry of Jackson, KY, and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother; Patsy Combs.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Rev. J. Jamison Brunk officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Combs Family Cemetery located in the Bee Branch Community of Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
