GREGORY JOE TIREY, the son of the late Freddy Joe and Freda Mavis McIntosh Tirey, was born in Lexington, Kentucky on March 25, 1970, and departed this life at his home in Lee County, Kentucky on July 23, 2023 at the age of 53 years, 3 months and 28 days. He was a block carrier for a masonry construction company. Mr. Tirey is survived by one son, Chandler Joe Tirey of Beattyville; his sister, Daphne Tirey Marshall of Beattyville; his half-brother, Richard Tirey of Beattyville; a niece, Heather Marshall of Jackson, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mr. Tirey was preceded in death by his parents, Freddy and Freda Tirey.
Services July 30th, 2023 at Proctor Cemetery of Beattyville. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
