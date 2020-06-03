Gregory Wilder. age 60, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence in Booneville, KY.
Gregory was born March 13, 1960 in Oneida, KY, a son to the late Dale and Shirley Wilder Marshall. He was a devoted father, loved his family and was a retired farmer.
Gregory is survived by his wife of 41 years; Linda White Wilder, 2 sons; Dwayne Keith (Audrey) Wilder of Frankfort, KY and Kyle Douglas (Amy) Wilder of Booneville, KY, 2 brothers; Dale (Teresa) Marshall, Jr of Booneville, KY, and Robert Dale Marshall of Booneville, KY, 1 sister; April (Mike) Helton of Barbourville, KY, 6 grandchildren; Jeremiah, Will, Sakota, Layla, Kylen and Kanyon Wilder and many other loving nieces and nephews and friends.
Along with his parents, he was proceeded in death by 1 sister; Betty Jo Marshall.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 4:00 PM at the Indian Creek Presbyterian Church with Pastor Terry Sandlin officiating and the visitation will begin at 3:00 PM prior to the funeral. He will be laid to rest at the Esau Gabbard Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY.
To leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com.
