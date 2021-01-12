For those of you planning to attend basketball games at LCMHS this season, here are our current COVID 19 guidelines. They can also be found on the
school’s Facebook page. PLEASE SHARE to get the word out! All fans will enter through the front main HS entrance, not the auditorium lobby and will sit in the bleachers opposite the student athletes and use restrooms under those bleachers. Players and essential team staff will enter through the gym lobby as they always have and will sit on that side of the gym.
Fans will sit on the school side of the gym. Teams will sit on the auditorium side of the gym. Each Lee Co participant (ball player, cheerleader, and band) will be provided with 2 health screening vouchers when in red and 4 when orange, yellow, or green. The vouchers will enable fans to purchase tickets at the door. If you don’t have a voucher, you cannot enter the facility. Each player and coach from visiting teams get 2 vouchers. Everyone entering the facility will go through the health screening at the gate. We will have games if “red” on a case by case basis depending on the current rate for Lee Co and the visiting team and after a discussion with the local health department. Locker Room use for teams will be limited. All participants are encouraged to come dressed.
Gym will be cleared between games to help keep 15% capacity. No visiting cheerleaders or visiting band for regular season play.
No outside broadcast media will be allowed. Photographers will be allowed upon request. All participants will need to bring their own drink. No coolers will be provided. Balls will be sanitized between quarters, timeouts, and in the event the ball enters a spectators’ section. All players not actively playing in the game will wear masks; all players during pre-game will wear masks. Visiting team will bring their own basketballs for warm-up. All fans, support staff, band, and cheerleaders will be required to be fully masked at all times (covering both the mouth and nose). No Concessions in first 2 weeks
Social distancing between family units of at least 6 feet is required while in the facility. Players must maintain social distancing while on the bench if
possible. Only home bookkeeper and scorekeeper will sit at scoring table. Visiting bookkeeper may sit behind the visiting bench. JV players and parents will be asked to leave following the game unless player is participating in varsity game. No pre or post game handshakes or contact between teams. Gym will be locked 15 after tipoff and will be unlocked 15-30 minutes before the next game
