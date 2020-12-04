The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and its sister organization, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA), have filed a federal lawsuit challenging the state of Maryland’s ban on common semiautomatic rifles.
The lawsuit was filed today in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland and captioned Bianchi, et al. v. Frosh, et al. Partnering with SAF and CCRKBA in the case are the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC), a commercial business and several individual citizens.
Individual plaintiffs are Dominic Bianchi and David Snope of Baltimore County, and Micah Schaefer who resides in Ann Arundel County, where Field Traders, LLC, the commercial plaintiff, is also located.
Named as defendants are Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, State Police Secretary Col. Woodrow W. Jones III, and Sheriffs R. Jay Fisher of Baltimore County and Jim Fredericks of Ann Arundel County, in their official capacities. Plaintiffs are represented by attorneys Nicole J. Moss, David H. Thompson, Peter A. Patterson and John D. Ohlendorf with Cooper & Kirk PLLC in Washington, D.C., Raymond M. DiGuiseppe of North Carolina and Adam Kraut, director of FPC Director of Legal Strategy of Sacramento, Calif.
This makes the second federal challenge filed against Maryland gun laws in recent days. The earlier action challenges the state’s concealed carry law that makes it nearly impossible for average citizens to exercise their right to bear arms. At issue are Maryland’s laws that individually and collectively deny millions of people their fundamental right to keep and bear commonly-owned arms. That case is Call, et.al. v. Jones et. al.
“Maryland has instituted laws that ban scores of firearms simply because they look like other guns, and that cannot be allowed to stand,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “As we note in the lawsuit, the right to keep and bear arms includes, but is not limited to, the right of individuals to acquire, transport, possess, purchase, and receive common firearms for all lawful purposes, including self-defense. Maryland bans such firearms and there is no basis for such a ban, so we’re taking the state to court.”
“So-called ‘assault weapons’ are some of the most commonly owned semi-automatic firearms, all of which are excellent for self-defense,” explained FPC’s Adam Kraut. “Maryland’s ban on these firearms robs its citizens of their right to choose, forcing them to purchase and use firearms that may not be what is best for them, including defending their homes and their families. All law-abiding adults have a constitutional right to purchase any of the semi-automatic firearms on the market today. Maryland’s laws are unconstitutional and we look forward to vindicating the rights of our clients and all individuals in Maryland and across the United States in this case and others.”
“Under the text of the Constitution itself, not to mention the Supreme Court’s precedents, the plaintiffs and all law-abiding People have a right to keep and bear these common semi-automatic arms for all lawful purposes,” said FPC President Brandon Combs. “Through this case, our Miller v. Becerra litigation, and others, we will continue to fight forward and restore the full scope of Second Amendment rights throughout the United States.”
The Second Amendment Foundation (www.saf.org) is the nation’s oldest and largest tax-exempt education, research, publishing and legal action group focusing on the Constitutional right and heritage to privately own and possess firearms. Founded in 1974, The Foundation has grown to more than 650,000 members and supporters and conducts many programs designed to better inform the public about the consequences of gun control.
