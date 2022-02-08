Gwendolyn Joyce Goosey, wife of Doug Goosey of Beattyville, Kentucky and the daughter of the late Ernest and Ruby Pendergrass Warner was born in Lee County, Kentucky on August 10, 1954 and departed this life in Richmond, Kentucky on February 3, 2022 at the age of 67 years, 5 months, and 24 days. She is a former CMA of Lee County Care and Rehab and was a member of the Beattyville Church of God.
In addition to her husband, Doug, Mrs. Goosey is survived by four daughters, Christel Moore of Lexington, Kentucky, Melissa Smith and Thelma Warner both of Beattyville, and Betty Warner of Campton, Kentucky; two step children, Kevin Goosey and Latosha Warner both of Beattyville; eight grandchildren, Mariah Smith, Alana Moore, William Tyler Moore, Aaliyah Combs, Shekyra Maynard, Damion Norman, James Slone, and Alysha Cunningham; five step grandchildren, Kenzie Warner, Xander Warner, Amber, Josh, and William Goosey; two great grandchildren, Kayslye Ross and Douglas Moore; one brother, Ernie Warner, one sister, Wilma; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services held Feb. 8th 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville.
