Barbell Battle: Kentuckians among America’s weakest, reveals study.
- Texans ranked the strongest gym goers in America.
- Rankings based on official powerlifting data.
- Interactive map showing results across America.
If you were to ask a bunch of random Americans what they consider to be the fiercest state rivalries, one may point to college football, such as the annual Michigan vs Ohio game. Another person might claim the biggest rivalries exist between each state’s local gastronomy scene. North Dakotans may swear by the Peace Garden’s buffalo burgers, only to be contested by Arizonans insisting nothing beats a greasy chimichanga. Of course, all these rivalries are subjective and are likely to, at worst, anger and appall, and at best, reach a compromise by agreeing to disagree. But what if a true ranking of states exists, whereby you could quantifiably, without disagreement, rank each from best to worst?
Lift Vault, an online resource for powerlifting, bodybuilding and strength training, analyzed data, and set out to determine where in America do the country’s physically strongest men & women reside? They scoured through 5 years of data provided by Open Powerlifting focusing on 3 main powerlifting categories – the squat (a strength exercise in which the trainee lowers their hips from a standing position and then stands back up); the bench press (an upper-body weight training exercise in which the trainee presses a weight upwards while lying on a weight training bench); and a deadlift (in which a weight is lifted off the ground to the level of the hips, before being placed back on the ground).
The data reveals that America’s strongest men and women reside in the state of Texas. Perhaps this is not surprising – Texans are legendary hardy people, personified among others by rodeo cowboy Teff Hedeman, who memorably walked under his own power after having his face smashed into Bodacious the bull. “Pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and get back up on that horse” (or bull in Teff’s case) is a well-known Texan cliché, after all.
Texas' results: average squat: 687 lbs; average bench press: 438 lbs; average deadlift: 742 lbs.
The data revealed that Kentucky came in far lower down on the list in position #43. Perhaps practicing lifting during lockdown would be a good idea for Kentuckians in the battle of the barbells...
Kentucky's results: average squat: 568 lbs; average bench press: 634 lbs; average deadlift: 634 lbs.
The strongest 5 states comprises of:
1/ Texas
2/ Virginia
3/ NY
4/ California
5/ North Carolina
And the states that emerged in the bottom 5 are:
46/ Montana
47/ West Virginia
48/ Wyoming
49/ Vermont
50/ North Dakota
Lift Vault has created an interactive map showing results across America, with data separated by exercise category .
Lift Vault’s founder, Kyle Risley, says: “Any ‘regular’ gym goer looking at this data shouldn’t get too disheartened if they compare to their own PRs! The data comes from people who take their powerlifting quite seriously, however, it does serve the purpose of identifying where America’s strongest men and women reside, and therefore I tip my hat and offer congratulations to the good people of Texas – officially America’s strongest!”
*The rankings are based on wilks, which is a score used to compare relative strength across weight and gender. For example, the Virginian lifters are lighter than the New York lifters, which is why they’re ranked second even though their average lifts are less than the average New Yorker lifts.
