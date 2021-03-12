I had the honor of recognizing members of the Kentucky National Guard
149th MEB today who were deployed to Washington, DC from Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.
To show appreciation to the 25 members of the Kentucky National Guard from Southern and Eastern Kentucky, I presented each one with a U.S. Flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in their honor.
I'm incredibly proud of our Kentucky National Guard. They are always ready to protect our homeland and to answer the call of duty when disaster strikes. These flags were not only flown in honor of the men and women who are serving in Washington, but also being mindful of the heroic action of our soldiers back home who are assisting with emergency response and rescue efforts during the historic flooding across Eastern Kentucky, and the recent ice storm. We should not take for granted the hard work and training required to ensure our homeland is safe and secure and at all times. Especially as a former guardsman, I personally appreciate the brave service and sacrifice of our entire Kentucky National Guard.
