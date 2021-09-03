The City of Beattyville, the DBA and the Beattyville Lee County Tourism commission made a statement earlier this week that in consideration for the health and safety of our local community and participants, they have decided to cancel/postpone the following events:
Cruise in on Main Street, originally scheduled for Friday, September 3rd.
Thunder on the River Offroad Show, originally scheduled for Saturday, September 4th.
Hank Wiliams IV concert, originally scheduled for Firday, September 10th on Happy Top.
