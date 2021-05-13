Hank Williams IV to be One of the Headlines at the Beattyville Bourbon and Moonshine Festival

Hank Williams IV
    We are so excited to announce that Hank Williams IV, the great grandson of Hank Williams, will be performing on Saturday July 10th at the Beattyville Bourbon and Moonshine Festival! Hank IV has been performing on stage since he was 5 years, singing his family’s greatest hits. He recently recorded his own album and it will be released on June 12th. Follow Hank IV on Facebook at “Hank Williams IV Music” or https://www.hankwilliamsiv.com/
 
Mark your calendar now for Saturday, July 10th and come watch Hank IV carry on the Family Tradition!
 
Stay tuned for more entertainment and celebrity guest announcements for the Beattyville Bourbon and Moonshine Festival, coming soon.
 
