Hannah Mae Creech Gross, widow of Charles Gross and the daughter of the late Clayton and Bessie Deaton Creech was born in Lee County, Kentucky on July 19, 1933 and departed this life at her home in Beattyville, Kentucky on May 28, 2023 at the age of 89 years, 10 months, and 9 days. She was a former seamstress for Lion Apparel and attended the Church of the Living God.
Mrs. Gross leaves behind her brother, Drexel Creech and wife Mary of Beattyville, Kentucky; two sisters, Margaret Williams and husband Leon also of Beattyville and Elma Bowman of Winchester, Kentucky; a special nephew and caretaker, Paul Spencer of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Gross was preceded in death by one sister, Opal Marshall; and two stillborn sisters; and one stillborn brother. Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville in charge of arrangements.
