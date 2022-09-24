Just as was mentioned in a previous chapter, that Lee County had its share of superstition, it likewise has its share of “hant” tales. A ghost story worth repeating came from a young preacher who visits Lee County occasionally to preach. He said that one night several years ago, he had gotten off the train at St. Helens and because he had arrived unannounced, no one met him at the depot to escort him to where he was going. He started walking, hoping someone would come along and give him a lift. It was dead winter and by the time he arrived to the top of Bybee Hill, about midway between St. Helens and Primrose, it was dark. The reverend said when he reached the top of Bybee Hill he seemed to sense someone was beside him. He looked but could see nothing. He waked on and the sinister invisible thing kept at his side.
“I ran a hundred yards or so” he said. Trying to rid himself of whatever it was or shake off the feeling of being followed. But whatever it was came on. Whenever he stopped, it stopped and whenever he moved, it moved. There was a pale light from a waning moon and he could see everything around him but nothing following him. Finally the minister continued, “all the faint terror that I felt at the beginning rushed upon me actively and I realized that some evil thing was near me with an infinite intensity. I tried to reason with myself that there was nothing near me. But my sensations were not that of normal fear. And before I knew it, I screamed like a wild animal in the first agonies of death.”
For a little while after he screamed, the preacher said the thing left him as if it had been scared away. And he proceeded on until he came to the foot of what’s known as Coal Bank Hill. Just as he started up, the thing was beside him again. It made no noise and although he felt its presence, it was still invisible. The preacher started running and ran all the way up to the top of the hill where he fell exhausted. “I just lay there panting” he said, “waiting for whatever it was to pick me up and carry me away.” When nothing happened, he soon sat up still sensing the presence of this thing.
Suddenly, he began to pray and he wondered why of all persons, he had forgotten to do so at the time. As he prayed he said the strange feeling of uneasiness decreased and finally disappeared altogether. However, just before he lost the unwelcome traveler, a heavy cloud came over the moon, leaving the country in total darkness. There was a faint rustle in the leaves and a low whine or moan that seemed to drift with the wind. The thing was gone entirely.
In one corner of Lee County there is a large creek that winds its way in an odd serpent like suggestion through dark ravines and pine forests until it reaches the river. Tales have been told time and again by persons who night hunted for coons along its banks, about some weird animal that frequented the area. One night two boys were hunting along the creek and they had with them a large black dog that wasn’t afraid to tackle anything that walked, ran or flew. The boys were sitting on a big rock overlooking a deep pool waiting for their dogs to tree or pick up a trail. As they sat, they suddenly heard their dog howl out in a wail of terror. They immediately fell silent and a minute or so later, the dog came running to them moaning like he was dying. The boys thought the dog was having one of his running fits but he seemed to be in mortal terror and kept looking back in the direction whence he came.
The boys, still thinking the dog was in a fit, weren’t frightened but they thought the fit was lasting an unusually long time. Finally, they decided to go home. One of the boys picked up the lantern and turned around. There, about a hundred feet away sat a creature such as none had ever seen before. According to their description, it was about the size of a turkey, and resembled a turkey in shape except that it had a head of a huge snake and four harry feet.
One of the boys carried a double barrel shotgun and he lost no time in cracking down with both barrels. The explosion of the gun using black powder shells, started echoes that reverberated among the hills for five minutes and woke sleeper from miles around.
When the smoke cleared, the creature still sat there as if carved from stone. The boy hastily reloaded, took aim again and fired. After the roar of the gun had died away, they heard a nasty, slobbering sound and when the cloud of smoke had again been wafted off, the creature was gone. After this happened, the boys became terrified and fled for home. The next day accompanied by several others they visited the spot and found the place where the creature was sitting completely riddled by shot; but there wasn’t a single tell tale hair or feather, a drop of blood or a scale to identify this strange being of the night. This tale by the two boys was passed off lightly by most but no amount of coaxing could ever get the dog to go back to that vicinity again.
It was learned later that before this experience of the two boys, a man living about two miles from the edge of the woods bordering the stream, saw this same creature. Only he thought his eyes were deceiving him when he saw a thing with a head like a snake, a body like a turkey and four hairy feet. This is his story as he wrote it down for me:
“It was in midsummer (the boys saw the thing in October of the same year) and about 6:30 in the evening, I was out on the hills hunting the cows and was walking along a narrow bench. Just as I passed under huge mulberry tree, I saw something come flopping down the hill towards me. As I came nearer, it veered off to the left, making a gobbling sound. It stopped about a dozen yards away and from where I stood, its head looked exactly like a boa constrictor. It had wings but I couldn’t tell whether they were covered with skin or feathers.
In the twilight it appeared to have four feet that seemed to be covered with course hair. It sort of un nerved me but I just thought I was imagining things and the light was poor anyway. So I walked closer. I stooped over to get a rock to throw at it and when I looked up it was gone. Away over on another hillside I could hear it making that ugly gobbling sound. I don’t know what it was and I am certainly not interested in seeing it again.”
So concluded the letter. Others have told of seeing the same thing but their tales we’re told after all this.
