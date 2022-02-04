Happy 90th Birthday, Ruth Morton!!!

Mrs. Ruth Morton celebrated her 90th birthday on January 25, 2022.
Be sure to wish Ruth a “Happy 90th Birthday” even if it is belated!
Thanks for always supporting us at The Beattyville Enterprise, Ruth!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.