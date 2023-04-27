HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JESSICA!

Happy Birthday to our Publisher-GM, Jessica L Butler!
Jessica is a native of Lee County, the daughter of Steve and Cathy Butler, and granddaughter of fellow columnist, Betty Crabtree.
Jessica is a mom to Colt William (the BIG boss) and two other sons with her other half, Sgt 1st Class Darren Iacono, Army JROTC Instructor at BHC.
Besides, being a mom and Publisher-GM, she sits on KY Press Association Board, KRADD Board as a Lee County Citizen Representative, and Hospice Advisory Board. She is a former Vice Chair of Downtown Beattyville Business Alliance and a graduate of Leadership LEAP, representing Lee County.
In her spare time (when she has it), she enjoys spending time with her family, spending time outside, reading, watching TV, hiking, and traveling.
We are praying that you will have a wonderful birthday and thanks for all that you do, Jess!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!
