Happy Birthday to Our Columnist, Betty Crabtree!

Please, help us in wishing our columnist, Betty Crabtree, a very Happy 87th Birthday today! She has been a columnist for The Beattyville Enterprise since 2011, and our sister company, J. Frank Publishing, even published her first book entitled "The Unfolding" in 2010.
Betty is a native of Lee County. Her and her husband, Lester Crabtree, were married 56 years before his passing in 2007. She is the mother of two children, four grandchildren (one being our Publisher-GM Jessica Butler), and nine great-grandchildren.
Betty is known for her firm faith in Christ and her fabulous cooking along with all things that are current affairs.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BETTY! WE PRAY IT IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY YET!
