To begin a new decade in 2020, you can begin or continue your higher education journey at a top 20 public university in the South and one of the safest college campuses in the nation.
New or returning Morehead State University students can still register for MSU’s 2020 spring academic term. Classes begin Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at all MSU locations. Registration for Spring 2020 is available online at my.moreheadstate.edu.
For those not yet enrolled who are considering attending MSU, there is still time to apply for the spring term.
Prospective students may apply online at www.moreheadstate.edu/apply, or call the Office of Enrollment Services at 606-783-2000 or 800-585-6781.
Current students also may view and pay their bill online. Those who are registered for the spring semester will receive monthly e-billing statements via their MSU email account. It is the student’s responsibility to check their MSU email account regularly as e-bills are the University’s official means of delivering billing statements. To view your bill or enroll in an online payment plan, log in to MyMoreheadState at my.moreheadstate.edu, and select “Self-Service Menu” for Students.
Textbooks are available at the University Store, located in the Adron Doran University Center on the Morehead campus. Orders may be placed by calling 606-783-2081 or online at bookstore.moreheadstate.edu. Purchases will be shipped to the address specified by the student.
Meal plan selections for the spring semester are also currently available. To view and order a meal plan, go to the EagleCard web page, www.moreheadstate.edu/eaglecard. Additional information is available by contacting the EagleCard office at 606-783-2701. University Store and meal plan purchases can be added to the student’s bill.
Additional information is available by calling MSU at Ashland at 606-327-1777 or 800-648-5370; MSU at Mt. Sterling at 859-499-0780 or 866-870-0809; MSU at Prestonsburg at 606-886-2405 or 800-648-6372; the University Center of the Mountains at 606-487-3179 or 800-246-7521 ext. 73179; the Office of the Registrar at 606-783-2008; or by calling the Office of Enrollment Services at 606-783-2000 or 800-585-6781.
