Happy Top Distribution is now CLOSED!

The Happy Top Distribution Center is now closed. There are several local churches and faith based organizations; including, but not limited to, the Nazarene Church, Community Christian, and Cumberland Mountain Outreach that have clothing, food and cleaning supplies to distribute to those needing them.
Leaders from these and other distribution centers in Lee County can contact the County Court House at 606-464-4100 to replenish any goods that are depleted from the remaining stores at the distribution center.
