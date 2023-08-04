Logan Campbell 1st male 18:33, Riley Hall 2nd male 20:46, Wesley Mcintosh 1st female 20:55, Cole Wilder 3rd male 23:56, Carter Begley 4th male 24:37, Thomas O’Conner 5th male 25:15, Ricky Mcintosh 6th male 25:30, Terry Young 7th male 27:19,
Doug Brandenburg 9th male 28:22, Tyr Teal 10th male 28:36, Serenity Cornett 2nd female 29:16, Allison Shuler 5th female 34:36, Avery Bivens 8th male 28:17, Misty Bivens 3rd female 29:53, Shawn McCorkle 4th female 32:28, Josh Shuler 11th male 34:37, Amy Tomlin 6th female 34:50, Laken Campbell 7th female 35:11,
Jacey Tomlin 8th female 35:50, Chloe Cox 9th female 36:12, Dylan Rice 12th male 37:4, Mark Carroll 13th male 38:21, Duffy Sutton 14th male 39:59, Hannah Cox 10th female 45:10, Lauren Warren 57:54 11th female, Beth Cesario 57:57 & Red Lantern Award Winner.
