HAROLD THOMAS, the son of Mrs. Edna Louise Fraley Thomas of Beattyville, Kentucky and the late Stanley Decorsey Thomas, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on June 23, 1950 and departed this life at his home in Heidelberg, Kentucky on May 22, 2021 at the age of 70 years, 10 months and 29 days. He was an Army Veteran, a retired strip mine heavy machine operator where he worked for over 30 years, and was a member of the Beattyville First Church of God.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Thomas is survived by his ex-wife, Carol Thomas of Beattyville; three children, Holly Gentry, Heidi Thomas and Dustin Thomas all of Beattyville; five grandchildren, Madison and Michael Gentry, Blake, Hunter and Cody Flinchum; seven brothers and sisters, Doyle Thomas of Campton, Kentucky, Nancy Gillmore of Johnston City, Illinois, Dorsey Thomas of Beattyville, James Wendell Thomas of southern Illinois, Dallas, Garett and Clarence Thomas all of Beattyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his father Stanley; and a brother, Bobby Ray Thomas. Visitation held May 24th 2021 at Beattyville 1st Church of God with services held on May 25th. Officiating: Garrett Thomas and Adam Hays. Burial in Thomas Family Cemetery of Pine Grove Rd. Of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
