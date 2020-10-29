ABC affiliates WTVQ 36 in Lexington and WHAS 11 in Louisville will premiere a brand new half-hour television special, featuring rarely-seen artifacts from the vaults of the Kentucky Historical Society (KHS). Sure to get you in the Halloween spirit, Haunted Historic Kentucky! will showcase Kentucky’s rich history, along with some of the legends and lore locked away in KHS archives.
Haunted, Historic Kentucky! takes viewers on a spooky deep-dive into the KHS collection, unearthing several artifacts and other Kentucky treasures that are reportedly “haunted” or just downright creepy. KHS staff share the pieces and the history behind them, so you can decide for yourself if the legends behind them are true.
This special Halloween series features a “conjured” chest of drawers that becomes a body count; a frightening family heirloom called the “Graveyard Quilt;” a Kentucky Civil War artifact tied to a horrific death; and more. This macabre menagerie of items even includes one of the Society’s most prized artifacts, Abraham Lincoln’s pocket watch, and the chilling tale behind it that viewers will hear for the very first time.
- Haunted Historic Kentucky! premieres on Lexington’s WKYT-TV ABC 36 on October 29 at 7:30 p.m., in place of Access Hollywood.
