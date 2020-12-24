Hazard Community and Technical College and the Campton Baptist Church are partnering to offer free technology and internet access to students in Wolfe County and surrounding areas through a new student access hub. Any student enrolled at HCTC, a local high school, or any other college may utilize the facility. HCTC will have laptops with WI-FI access available for use at the church’s fellowship hall for students to continue their education and complete their coursework. An HCTC staff person will be on site to assist with access and general technology questions. The Student Access Hub opens Monday, January 11 and planned hours are from 2 – 7 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The schedule may change depending on demand. Free pizza will be available at 5 p.m. for the participants on the Tuesday, Thursday, Friday schedule for the first month.
“I am grateful to Campton Baptist Church and Pastor Austin Fletcher for placing such value on education and making this opportunity available for college students,” stated Dr. Jennifer Lindon, HCTC President. HCTC has spring courses available for students in Wolfe, Lee, and Owsley counties in a variety of formats.
Please contact Scott Gross in the HCTC Admissions Office at 606-487-3293 or 1-855 646 4282 for more information about the courses.
