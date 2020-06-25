Hazard Community and Technical College offices and classes will be moving out of the Breathitt County Life Skills Center in Jackson, and it eventually will be the site of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Regional Driver Licensing office.
Other state offices will also be located in the building. If the state decides to vacate the building, the center will revert back to the college. Dr. Jennifer Lindon, HCTC President noted, “HCTC is happy to assist the community and the state by making space available for a Regional Driver Licensing office in downtown Jackson. This will bring economic activity and several jobs into the city and county.”
Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas noted she has a sentimental attachment to the restored historic building, and she is delighted that the Commonwealth will be putting the facility to good use. “We are lucky to be getting a Regional Driver Licensing office in Jackson. This location is convenient to serve the region and will create much needed jobs and stimulate economic activity,” she said.
HCTC’s Skills U/Adult Education Center will be moving into the Telford Center on the Lees College Campus. HCTC’s cosmetology program students will complete their courses at the Technical Campus in Hazard.
Anyone who has questions regarding programs or services that were once located within the building, may contact Dr. Jennifer Lindon at 606-487-3100.
Hazard CTC offices, classes relocating from Breathitt County Life Skills Center
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- BREAKING NEWS: Appalachian Wireless in McKee related to COVID-19 cases
- Health Department Reports Two new Confirmed Cases in Jackson County Today (06/24/20)
- Free Covid-19 testing being offered by local health center
- JCPS Suspends All Sports Activities Beginning 6/25/20 Due to Recent COVID Spike
- One New Confirmed COVID-19 Case, One New Probable Case with One Hospitalization in Jackson County
- One New Probable COVID-19 Case in Jackson County
- Baptist Health receives FCC grant for telehealth efforts in hospitals, physician offices
- ATTENTION: White House Clinics Employee Positive for COVID-19
- White House Clinics Announces Community Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 through testing
- 12 New Cases Confirmed in Jackson County AmongTwenty-one New COVID-19 Case Confirmed by CVDHD
Latest News
- Courthouse Comments 6-23-20
- Hazard CTC offices, classes relocating from Breathitt County Life Skills Center
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Republican Column for Those Who LOVE Trump
- Helen Abner, age 66
- Shell-ebrating Turtles Tennessee Aquarium’s “Year of the Turtle” Focus in 2020 to Include New Gallery, IMAX Film, More
- Ky. campuses, education groups kick off FAFSA Fridays campaign
- Unalienable Rights by Douglas Moore
Most Popular
Articles
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Lee Adjustment Center Inmate Earns GED Amid Pandemic
- Red River Tattoo Company Defying the Odds of Current Pandemic on Small Businesses
- "The Hills I Call Home" Wraps up Production in Beattyville
- Candidates Running for State Representative for the 91st District Answer Your Questions
- Attorney General Cameron Announces Election Fraud Hotline for Kentuckians to Report Suspected Election Violations During Primary
- Minter Veterinary Services Welcomes Dr. Moore to Their Staff
- Several County Employees Moved to Full Time & Courthouse Elevator Repairs All On Fiscal Court June Agenda
- Timothy Shoemaker
- LC Board of Education Holds First In-Person Meeting Since Pandemic Beginning
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.