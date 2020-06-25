be

Hazard Community and Technical College offices and classes will be moving out of the Breathitt County Life Skills Center in Jacksonand it eventually will be the site of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Regional Driver Licensing office.  


Other state offices will also be located in the building. If the state decides to vacate the building, the center will revert back to the college. Dr. Jennifer Lindon, HCTC President noted, “HCTC is happy to assist the community and the state by making space available for a Regional Driver Licensing office in downtown Jackson. This will bring economic activity and several jobs into the city and county.”


Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas noted she has a sentimental attachment to the restored historic building, and she is delighted that the Commonwealth will be putting the facility to good use.  “We are lucky to be getting a Regional Driver Licensing office in Jackson. This location is convenient to serve the region and will create much needed jobs and stimulate economic activity,” she said. 


HCTC’s Skills U/Adult Education Center will be moving into the Telford Center on the Lees College Campus. HCTC’s cosmetology program students will complete their courses at the Technical Campus in Hazard.  


Anyone who has questions regarding programs or services that were once located within the building, may contact Dr. Jennifer Lindon at 606-487-3100.

