Hazard Community and Technical College announces graduates honored with academic awards for 2019-2020.

Distinguished Scholars are those graduating with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. In the Associate in Arts, Caleb Jackson Spencer of Campton. In the Associate in Science, Alexandra Jade Miller of Bonnyman; Haley Dawn Smith of Campton; Caleb Jackson Spencer of Campton; and Luke Edward Thompson of Campton. Those earning the Associate in Applied Science: Angela Marie Ciro of Hazard, Medical Information Technology; Jessica Lynn Crager of Garrett; Medical Information Technology; Michael David Faulkner of Beattyville, General Occupational/Technical Studies (with Diploma in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Mechanic); Clifford Arlen Taylor of London, Professional Studio Artist: Bluegrass and Traditional Music. Diploma, Emily Page Sexton of Hazard, Cosmetology.

            HCTC honors the following graduates with Academic Achievement Awards: Karen Jo Back of Jackson, Business Administration; Teresa L. Bales of Slemp, Human Services; Alex Mclain Begley of Stinnett, Visual Communications: Multimedia; Danny Carlington, Jr. of Bristol, TN, Computer Aided Drafting and Design/Surveying; Chelsea Kathlene Collins of Bulan, Surgical Technology; Kennedy Alexandra Coots of Hazard, Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education; Jessica Lynn Crager of Garrett, Medical Information Technology; Ashton Brett Dunn of Campton, Professional Studio Artist: Bluegrass and Traditional Music; Brooke Eden Farley of Pippa Passes, Registered Nursing; Nicholas Robert Fredricks of Independence, Physical Therapist Assistant; Brooklynn T. Fugate of Hazard, Radiography; Koby Tyler Holbrook of Cornettsville, Associate in Science; Jocelyn Olivia Holland of Hazard, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Kayla Jones of Hazard, Cosmetology; Sherman Curtis McIntosh of Krypton, Air Conditioning Technology; Mariah Dawn Mullins of Whitesburg, Electrical Technology; Dakota Robert Ray Smith of Bulan, Computer and Information Technology; Caleb Jackson Spencer of Campton, Associate in Arts; Tymen Levi Stidham of Whitesburg, Welding Technology; Jordan Tucker of Greensburg, Health Information Technology; and Andrew Jacob Woolum of Hazard, Criminal Justice. 

            The President’s Award was presented to Darryl Parker of Hazard.

These graduates will be honored in the fall during a commencement ceremony; the date will be announced later. COVID-19 prompted the reason for delaying the graduation ceremony.

