Hazard Community and Technical College was awarded $45,300 in federal grant dollars to continue its FAST Summer Bridge Program for the second year. The grant is funded through the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education by using federal dollars.
The FAST Summer Bridge Program is an in-person learning opportunity for incoming freshman students to become familiar with the college experience, earn their college success requirement for graduation and build relationships with HCTC faculty and staff.
“Those students who have taken the program previously have had incredible experiences and have done very well academically,” said Program Coordinator and Instructor Bryan Barger. “They learn how to cope with the stresses of college life, how to reach out for help, and how to take advantage of free college resources and support systems,” he added.
The free FAST Summer Bridge Program is scheduled for July 17 th – 21 st and July 24 th – 28 th .“This program aims to help students overcome their challenges and anxieties about college while making sure they understand how to achieve their goals,” Barger said.
If you are interested in this program, you can call 606-487-3511 or visit hazardctc.com/FAST.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.