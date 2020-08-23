The new Appalachian Manufacturing Initiative (AMI) at Hazard Community and Technical College will be offering classes later this fall for those wanting to earn a certificate as a Machine tool operator I. AMI was awarded a grant in the amount of $99,254 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), through a Rural Business Development Grant. The grant funds will be used to provide smart classroom and computer equipment for students at the Hazard Campus. The Appalachian Manufacturing Initiative program involves Hazard Community and Technical College, Big Sandy Community and Technical College, and Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College. AMI was established with the help of a $2.2 million grant from the Economic Development Agency (EDA).
Josanne Gayheart Johnson, Project Director with the Appalachian Manufacturing Initiative, is looking forward to the start of the 16-week training program for those wanting to work in advanced manufacturing settings, such as at the Dajcor Aluminum plant located in the industrial park in Chavies in Perry County.
Because of COVID 19, part of the program will be offered online, with instructors Everette Miller and Gary Smith.
“Our aim is to create a skilled workforce to attract even more business to the area,” Johnson said, who began working for HCTC in October 2019. She noted that the majority of courses will be part of the Tool and Die certificate. “We are fortunate to be able to offer this kind of training,” Johnson said.
For more information about the upcoming program, contact Johnson at 606 487-3153.
