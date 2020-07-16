HCTC Offers Drive In Registration
The fall semester is just around the corner and that means it’s time to enroll in college. Whether you are a returning student, first-time student or an unemployed adult looking for a new career, Hazard Community and Technical College is offering HCTC’s Drive-in Registration on Monday and Tuesday, July 20 and 21, at the Hazard Campus; Wednesday and Thursday, July 22 and 23 will be at the Lees College Campus. Hours will be 2 to 6 p.m. each day at each location. Tents will be set up and those wishing to enroll can stay in their cars. Staff members and faculty advisors will be available to make enrolling as easy as possible. Financial aid office staff also will be on hand to help those needing ways to pay for college.
All who attend are eligible to win laptops and gift cards.
Students may drive in at the First Federal Center in Hazard or near the Van Meter Gym in Jackson. Masks or other face coverings will be required as will social distancing. Signage is posted throughout all campuses to remind visitors of CDC guidelines.
Attending HCTC is one way to stay healthy at home while moving forward with college classes. Fall term classes will be offered in a variety of formats. This includes fully online classes as well as face-to-face classes and some options that are a mixture of both. Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote instruction part, so if traditional in-seat classes must move online for a while, the transition will be smooth. There are a variety of scheduling options, including 16-, 12-, and 8-week sessions so you can create a class schedule that fits your personal schedule. Classes for the fall semester begin Monday, August 17.
For more information about registration or to schedule an appointment, call 487-3293.
