ne for parents and one for teachers. Workforce Solutions at Hazard Community and Technical College is offering:
Effective Math Teaching During A Global Pandemic will be Thursday, Sept. 10 - Mathematics instruction is challenging enough in a face-to-face “normal” classroom setting, and now teachers have the added difficulties of teaching in a global pandemic. In this session, participants will explore several simple strategies for teaching math in meaningful ways while in socially-distanced classrooms and remote learning environments. Each strategy will support relationship-building in classrooms and inspire curiosity about mathematics, even for students who have struggled with math in the past. And most importantly, each strategy will prioritize teacher well-being by increasing meaningful learning without requiring large amounts of time, energy, and stress from the teacher.
Math and Parenting During A Global Pandemic will be Thursday, Sept. 17 - Parents and Caregivers, are you overwhelmed by remote learning? Do you feel helpless about how to support your math student right now? There is good news - even if you don’t feel confident in your own math skills, you can still provide valuable support for your students’ learning during this time. In this session, participants will discuss priorities for parents and caregivers during COVID-19 and will explore simple strategies for supporting student learning in mathematics.
To register, email HCTC-workforce@kctcs.edu or call Josanne Johnson at 487-3153.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.