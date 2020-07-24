Hazard Community and Technical College is holding an extended Registration event on Monday, July 27 through Friday, July 31 at the Hazard Campus and Lees College Campus, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Staff members and faculty advisors will be available to make enrolling as easy as possible. Financial aid office staff also will be on hand to help those needing ways to pay for college.
All who attend are eligible to win prizes.
Masks or other face coverings will be required as will social distancing. Signage is posted throughout all campuses to remind visitors of CDC guidelines.
Attending HCTC is one way to stay healthy at home while moving forward with college classes. Fall term classes will be offered in a variety of formats. This includes fully online classes as well as face-to-face classes and some options that are a mixture of both. Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote instruction part, so if traditional in-seat classes must move online for a while, the transition will be smooth. There are a variety of scheduling options, including 16-, 12-, and 8-week sessions so you can create a class schedule that fits your personal schedule. Classes for the fall semester begin Monday, August 17.
For more information about registration or to schedule an appointment, call 487-3293.
