Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) Chief Academic Officer Dr. Sandra Kiddoo is now serving the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) with a three-year appointment to the Commission on Small and Rural Colleges.
The President of AACC, Dr. Walter G. Bumphus, told Dr. Kiddoo he was sure that her insights and leadership will significantly contribute to the Board’s decision-making process and its ability to serve the interest of all other AACC member institutions.
The role of the Commission on Small and Rural Colleges is to offer the association advice and counsel on trends and issues affecting colleges. The commission will highlight innovative practices in small and rural colleges that can serve as models for other institutions. The commission will also make suggestions to the association on ways that it may address the needs of the segment of this sector.
Commissions were established to provide advice to the AACC Board and staff, encourage collaboration among community college entities and organizations, and provide a forum for focused conversation about the important community college issues and priorities of the day.
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon noted the importance of HCTC’s ability to share innovative thinking that is occurring locally. “Other colleges will benefit from what we have tried and shown to be effective, such as Tuesday Night Live. I know Dr. Kiddoo has a lot to bring to the table and I look forward to the ideas she brings back for us to consider,” Dr. Lindon said.
Dr. Kiddoo noted, “I am honored to serve on this commission and look forward to having a seat at the table to discuss important issues and opportunities pertaining to small and rural colleges.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.