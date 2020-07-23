The Heating and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Program at Hazard Community and Technical College is named as one of the best in the country in a recent article published byBringBackSolar.org
HVAC is an industry that will always witness demand for qualified technicians. There is an ever-growing need for certified HVAC professionals. An interesting and independent career is what is promised to those who enroll. Apart from opportunities for lucrative earnings, the industry also promises variety along with steady employment and a chance to set up one’s own business. So, for those who are looking at a career as an HVAC professional, BringBackSolar.org features the best HVAC training schools “near me.”
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said the HVAC program is a high-demand option for students. “Our Program Coordinator Doug Adams does a great job of preparing students to run their own business or work for others. We appreciate his skills and his dedication to helping our students even after they graduate.”
Adams noted, “Not all people learn the same way, so I try to look at every student individually to figure out what is the best method to help them learn and be successful in the HVAC field. I love that so many of my former students have successful careers proving that HCTC and this program really can make a difference in someone's life.”
In the HVAC field, there are multiple career paths such as the first path where an individual can become a trained apprentice. However, nothing beats the advantage of having a professional degree or a certificate from a reputed institution. A full-time training program includes apprenticeship and certification programs. The Bring Back Solor organization promotes the value of North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certification, a certification program designed for the HVAC industry. Candidates must pass the exam which consists of 50 core questions across categories including air conditioning, air distribution, gas heat, oil heat, heat pumps, and more. The site offers detailed information on NATE certification along with a list of schools that offer HVAC training.
“The top HVAC training schools are Samsung HVAC, North American Training Center, Tech Zone HVAC-R, Hazard Community & Technical College, Carrier University, etc. With appropriate training, candidates can choose any of the HVAC career paths such as AC technician, automotive HVAC technician, HVAC engineer, HVAC installer, HVAC mechanic, HVAC refrigeration technician, Solar technician, wind turbine technician and the like. Construction industry is bustling at an alarming rate and a part of that industry requires skills of qualified and certified HVAC technicians. So, start planning for a career in this lucrative industry today.
Anyone interested in enrolling in the HVAC Program at HCTC should call 606-487-3293 or 800-246-7521.
About Bring Back Solar
BringBackSolar.org is an exclusive source for HVAC training programs, HVAC training schools and an informational guide on HVAC systems.
HCTC’s Heating and Air Conditioning named as one of best in the nation
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Bell County reports first COVID-19 death
- BREAKING NEWS - 2020 Daniel Boone Festival cancelled due to COVID-19
- There are a Total of 4 Confirmed Cases of Covid-19 in Owsley County, 3 have Recovered
- Two People Test Positive for Covid-19 in Lee County
- Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $5.5 Million in CARES Act Reimbursements for 22 Eastern Kentucky Local Governments
- Developing Story! Kentucky Attorney General Asks Boone County Court to Vacate All COVID Orders issued by Governor Beshear
- Health Department Reports One New "Probable" Case in Jackson County (July 15, 2020)
- Bell County up to 97 cases (81 active)
- Breathitt County Health Department Swabbing for Covid-19
- Breathitt County Health Department Swabbing for Covid-19
Latest News
- HCTC’s Heating and Air Conditioning named as one of best in the nation
- Police Chaplain Elected Republican Candidate for State Rep
- Upcoming- LC District Court Docket for 7/28/20
- Courthouse Comments
- Viewers Binge-Watched "The Office" 4,422 Minutes During Coronavirus
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- Attorney General Cameron Announces Nearly $1 Million Settlement for Kentucky’s Medicaid Program Resulting from Allegations Against Universal Health Services, Inc. and UHS of Delaware, Inc.
- Ruthalee McAlister
Most Popular
Articles
- Two People Test Positive for Covid-19 in Lee County
- Armed Suspect Caught in Tennessee in Conjunction to Possible Rape
- Statement from Attorney General Cameron Regarding the Governor’s Executive Order Requiring Masks
- New Candidates for Beattyville City Council are MIA!
- New Postions Filled at Lee Co. Schools for Approaching School Year
- Attorney General Cameron Announces Nearly $1 Million Settlement for Kentucky’s Medicaid Program Resulting from Allegations Against Universal Health Services, Inc. and UHS of Delaware, Inc.
- Republican Perspective for THOSE WHO LOVE TRUMP
- Courthouse Comments
- Beat the heat with energy-saving summer tips Smart ideas for minimizing energy use when temperatures max out
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.