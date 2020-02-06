Kaylea Noble felt academically prepared for her university work and she credits that to Hazard Community and Technical College and being part of the HCTC Next Generation class offered at Breathitt High School (BHS).
She now serves as the Gear Up College and Career Navigator at the high school where she graduated and she is thankful for a job to help steer other teen-agers toward their career goals.
She is a May 2016 HCTC graduate; she then earned her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University.
HCTC offers the Next Generation Academy at a reduced cost for tuition. “I knew that I did not want to have the entire financial burden that a four-year degree would put on my family and myself,” Noble said. “I really feel like with this experience, I got a true taste of college life while in high school. It is a hard transition going from high school to college. While in high school, you have less independence. In college, you have to be independent or else you will not succeed. I feel like the Next Generation Academy allowed me to make mistakes, and get a little experience in the meantime. For example, I had help from the staff at BHS and HCTC scheduling my classes, locating the registrar’s office, etc.; therefore, when I got to Eastern I knew how to do those things already so I was not as stressed as a first time freshman that had no experiences,” she said.
