HEAL to Host the Inaugural Addiction Recovery Celebration in Whitesburg on July 27th

WHO/WHAT: On July 27th, Help End Addiction for Life, (HEAL), in partnership with Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation, Addiction Recovery Care, Appalachian Regional Healthcare, and over 40 other local, regional and state organizations, government entities and individuals will host a celebration for addiction recovery called, “Recovery Central”. The event will include a march for recovery through downtown Whitesburg, over 50 information booths on addiction recovery resources, onsite intake for inpatient rehab, a free community dinner, the local farmer’s market, giveaways, and a Levitt Amp concert featuring Senora May! Anyone in recovery, those seeking help for an addiction, their families, and all who have compassion for substance use recovery are invited. *HEAL representatives and community partners will be on-site to aid with resources and intakes. Media are welcome to attend.*
WHEN: Thursday, July 27th from 4:00pm-6:30pm.
WHERE: Depot Street, Downtown Whitesburg, Kentucky
WHY: “Recovery from addiction is about more than just one person, or one individual getting clean,” said Dr. Van Breeding, HEAL. “It’s about an entire community, coming together to provide hope for a brighter future. That’s what Recovery Central is all about. We want to show that we support everyone, regardless of where they are in their addiction recovery journey. HEAL, and your community is here for you, and we celebrate you.”
About HEAL and MCHC
HEAL (Help End Addiction for Life) is a community consortium created in 2018 to improve treatment access for addiction recovery. Initiated through a partnership between Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation, Appalachian Regional Hospital, and Addiction Recovery Care, HEAL has grown to include the judicial system, the health department, state and local government, the local school board, and many, many more. Through the partnership of HEAL, hundreds have received addiction treatment and support services to aid in maintaining their recovery.
Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation (MCHC) has provided addiction treatment in Letcher and surrounding counties since 2016. MCHC is proud to be a part of HEAL, and even more proud to serve those in the MCHC communities.
