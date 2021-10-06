KY River Health & Wellness Expo at LC Senior Center Oct. 22nd, 9am-1pm. Drive up event, masks required. Flu, Pneumonia & Shingles vaccines available. More info call KRADD 606.436.3158.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Articles
- Owsley County Arrestee Escapes During Transport
- From Our Archives: Photos From The Past
- Four LCHS Graduates Named Sen. Jeff Green Scholars
- Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- 2nd Amendment Foundation TV AD: ‘IF BIDEN CAN FORCE NEEDLE IN YOUR ARM, HE CAN TAKE YOUR GUNS’
- Recent & Upcoming Lee Co. Court Appearances
- Congressman Rogers Votes for National Defense Legislation
- Andrea Snapp joins Isaiah House as CFO
- LEGISLATIVE UPDATE
