By Joey Barnard, Interim Camp Specialist for 4-H Youth Development
Campfires at summer camp are a time for gathering and reflecting on the events of the day. They are a time to sing songs, tell stories, eat s’mores, and share in meaningful
moments. Backyard campfires can be a great time for families to spend time together while remaining “Healthy at Home.” Adults should always supervise campfires closely,
and we always recommend a 6-foot buffer for youths. With the use of a few, safe household items, you can turn backyard campfires into a magical experience for kids and
parents. Adding 1/2 cup of the following items to your campfire can change the color of the flames: water softener salt = purple flames, table salt = deep orange flames, and
Epsom salt = white flames. Adding a pinch of flour or powdered coffee creamer to your campfire will make the flames flare up, and adding a pinch of sugar will create sparks
and little crackles. Adults should add these items using a metal spoon or ladle. Participate at your own risk, and enjoy the magic.
Protect yourself from COVID-19 Scams
BY KELLY MAY Senior Extension Associate for Family Finance and Resource Management
Scammers will take advantage of any news story to come up with a scam to steal your information or money. Consumer protection agencies are reporting COVID-19 scams.
Here are some ways to protect yourself.
• Tip 1: Don’t wire money or send a gift card to a stranger. Scammers might pretend to be the U.S. Treasury or IRS. They will claim to need your information or a payment to
send your stimulus check or business grant. This money will be direct deposited to your bank account. Check irs.gov/ coronavirus if you have questions.
• Tip 2: Beware online scams. Some companies are selling products they claim will treat or prevent coronavirus. The companies do not provide evidence as the law
requires. Also, watch out for advance fee scams in which a scammer offers to run errands. The scammer takes the list and the money but doesn’t return. Another scam involves
fake COVID-19 testing sites. Online purchase scams connected to cleaning and household supplies and medical protective equipment never deliver the purchased products.
• Tip 3: Avoid clicking links in emails and texts, and don’t share your personal information. This will protect you from phishing. Phishing is an attempt to trick you by
sending a fake email or text, or using a copycat website. Some of these false messages want you to click a box that downloads viruses or malware onto your device. Scammers
are impersonating the World Health Organization or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other phishing attempts will ask you to provide personal information.
Government agencies and companies you do business with will not ask for personal information.
• Tip 4: Hang up on robo calls. Recordings and hired staff are now calling about fake tests, small business listings, Social Security checks, insurance, work-at-home, and more.
Don’t press any numbers or share any information.
For additional information on the Healthy At Home Newsletters contact the Lee County Extension Service at (606) 464-2759.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.