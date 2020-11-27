There’s help for Kentuckians who have fallen behind on paying for essential utilities. Titled the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund, it is in place to assist hard-pressed citizens across the commonwealth ensure uninterrupted access to water, electric and more.
The fund can assist households with income up to 200% of the Federal Poverty Level that have suffered financially due to COVID-19, covering up to $500 for past-due utility, water or wastewater bills. For a limited number of households, the fund can pay up to $200 for past due electric or natural gas bills, up to two times. Kentuckians can apply at their local Community Action Agency: To locate your local office, call 800-456-3452 or visit https://www.capky.org/.
Community Action administers the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP and is accustomed to assisting Kentuckians in paying their utility bills.
“I encourage all eligible Kentuckian’s to access this program,” said Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. “The fund is available and offered as another resource to help get us through this pandemic together as Team Kentucky.”
Applicants will need the following documentation:
- Most current utility bill;
- Proof of arrearage, payment plan or disconnect notice for utilities;
- Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household, and;
- Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.
