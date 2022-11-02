Heather Lenay Miniard, the daughter of Mrs. Donna Coomer of Beattyville, Kentucky and Danny Ray Miniard of Springfield, Ohio, was born in Dayton Ohio on June 22, 1985 and departed this life in Beattyville Kentucky on October 22, 2022 at the age of 37 years 4 months. She was a manager for Cash Express in Beattyville.
Heather is survived by her daughter, Ciara Rae Johnson of Beattyville; her mother Donna and husband Donald of Beattyville; her father Danny of Springfield, Ohio; her sister, Cristy Miniard and Ryan of New Carlisle, Ohio; her brother Chris Miniard of Springfield; a niece, Desire Speakman of New Carlisle; a nephew, Jeremy Speakman of New Carlisle; her paternal grandfather, Billy Ray Miniard of Lebanon, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services held Oct. 29, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
