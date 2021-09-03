Heather Pence Antle Obituary

Heather Pence Antle, wife of Donald Antle and the daughter of Rodney Dale and Ethel Lucille Riley Pence all of Beattyville, Kentucky was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 14, 1981 and departed the life in Jackson, Kentucky on August 29, 2021 at the age of 40 years, 2 months, and 15 days.
Heather attended the Tallega Community Church and worked as an Instructional Assistant for the Lee County Elementary. She loved her family, especially her son, Byron. He was her whole world. Heather was known for her kind and loving heart and brought joy to everyone she met. She enjoyed volunteering for the Lee County Archery Team and to help whenever needed.
In addition to her husband and parents, Heather leaves behind her son, Byron Antle of Beattyville; five brothers and sisters, Doug Pence (Karen) of Hazard, Kentucky, Jeff Pence of Beattyville, Nicki Pence of Paris, Kentucky, Dawn Gross (Jason) of Nicholasville, Kentucky, and Rodney Pence (Teah) of Beattyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dora Carpenter, OB Mullins, and Russell and Barbara Pence; and one uncle, Mike Pence.
Pallbearers include Rodney Pence II, Doug Pence, Jeff Pence, Hunter Pence, Jason Gross, Tyler Gross, and Logan Peters.
