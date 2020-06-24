Helen Abner, age 66, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Hazard Regional Medical Center, in Hazard, KY. Helen was born April 15, 1954 in Otter Creek, KY, a daughter to the late Walter Rice, and Ida (McIntosh) Barger. She was a retired Foster Care Provider, a Kentucky Colonel, and a member of Meadow Creek Pentecostal Church of God. In her free-time, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren. She is survived by 2 sons; Claude Wayne Abner of Buckhorn, KY, and Dickie (Missy) Abner of Jackson, KY, 2 daughters; Sharon Abner Noble of Buckhorn, KY, and Regina (Dan) Hurley of Chavies, KY, a host of foster children, siblings; Freddy (Trish) Barger of Bowling Green, KY, Mae (Archie) Smith of Gays Creek, KY, Pat Barger of Altro, KY, Mike Barger of Connersville, IN, Glenda Barger of Brownsville, KY, Linda (Billy )Lawerance of Brownsville, KY, 14 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Washington Edward Abner, brothers; Paul Barger, Danny Barger, Calvin Barger, and Bobby D. Daniels, 1 great-grandchild; Rylan Noble.
Visitation held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor James Morris officiating. She was laid to rest beside her husband in the Abner Family Cemetery located on Otter Creek. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
