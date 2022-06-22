Helen (Brandenburg) Creech, 77, of Beattyville, Kentucky, former resident of Connersville, Indiana, passed away at the Compassionate Cancer Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky on Sunday, June 12th 2022. She fought a courageous battle of colon cancer for the past 2 years. Helen was born on June 27th 1944 in Kentucky to James and Dorothy Brandenburg.
Helen enjoyed watching cooking shows and lifetime movies. Helen enjoyed spending time with her family, along with her beloved cat, Jumper. She also loved watching the Christian network consistently with her son, Doug before he passed. She was a strong Christian who believed till the end.
Survivors include her daughters and their two husbands: Denise and Rick Harris, Marie and Joe Mason; her two brothers: James (Donald) Brandenburg and Thurman (Sonny) Brandenburg; her four granddaughters: Chelsea and her husband Joey Isom, Kim Pollitt, Paige Mason, and Molly Mason; her great-grandkids:Kaleb, Ryder, Lydia, McKenzie, and Lynora, all from Connersville. Along with, nieces: Myra and Julie. Leaving behind, other relatives and friends. Her parents; husband, Dallas Creech; son, Douglas Buckler; a brother, Bobby Brandenburg; a nephew, Jeffery Brandenburg; sister-in-law: Sara Brandenburg; great-granddaughter: Keira Denise Jones: along with other relatives, preceded Helen in death.
Funeral Services held Friday, June 17, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home in Beattyville, Kentucky with burial following at Hopewell Cemetery. Newnam in charge of arrangments.
