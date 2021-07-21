Helen Thomas Obituary

 Helen Thomas, age 80, wife of Lowell Thomas, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at her residence in Booneville, KY. 

   Helen was born September 7,1940 in Beattyville, KY, a daughter to the late Joe and Annie Brandenburg. Helen loved being a mother and spending time with family. Helen is survived by her husband; Lowell Thomas, 3 sons; Danny (Susie) Thomas of Beattyville, KY, Lowell (Wilma) Thomas Jr and Randy Joe (Debbie) Thomas, both of Booneville, KY, 1 brother; Paul (Mandy) Brandenburg of Beattyville, KY, 1 sister; Pauline Miller of Beattyville, KY, 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren along with many other loving family members & friends. 

   She was preceded in death by her parents and two sons; Ronnie and Jimmy Thomas. Visitation held Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services  held Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Ricky Isaacs officiating. Helen was laid to rest in the Thomas Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

