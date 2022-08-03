Lisa Robinson, who is our Booneville Sentinel Editor, her oldest son and his family lost everything in the flood last week. It broke my heart when she told me this, knowing it was their first home that they had lost on top of their boys’ toys and family memories. They had been so happy and excited to have had their first home
I have lived through enough hurricanes to know a heart break like that, so that is why I am writing to our readers today. Lonnie and Allison (Lisa’s son and daughter-in-law) have too much pride to ask for help, but I have no problem asking for them! Below is what Allison wrote concerning the loss of all they own due to the flood in Breathitt County last week:
“On July 28th, 2022, my whole world turned upside down. What we thought was a simple rainstorm, turned into the worst day of my life. My husband, 2 children, and myself lost everything that we own in what seemed like the blink of an eye. We had just bought our first home March 29th and moved in April 1st. We worked so hard to get our first home. Spent every dime we had. The boys finally got their own bedrooms and we were finally getting settled. We got a few things that were really high in our closet, but the rest were laid in piles of rubbish, waterlogged and covered in several inches of mud. It’s hard to keep faith in situations like this, but I pushed on and tried to keep my mind occupied. While in our home checking on our belongings to see if anything was salvageable, my husband ran across a backpack of his guns that were drenched. Backpack had an inch of mud on it, everything around had been submerged in water for several hours as the water rose and then finally receded. Laying directly by the backpack was a Correctional Officers Bible that belonged to him. It was unscathed. Not a drop of water or a speck of mud was on that Bible. What a Mighty God we serve.
My 11 and 10-year-old boys lost everything. All their toys and game system things, as well as clothes. Everything was destroyed. WE managed to get a few pictures out of my late father-in-law, a few outfits each and our animals. 2 dogs, 2 cats. Our oldest dog we just saved from the Kentucky Regional Animal Shelter a week and a half before. We have a place to stay for now, but we will have to find somewhere for us to live and rebuild our lives after being hit with this horrible nightmare. We need everything to start over. We have some clothes right now. We have to find a home and get everything to furnish the home. We could use prepaid Visa cards for gas to get around. Prepaid Visa cards can be used to buy my boys a few new toys, food and totes to store what we have. We can also use them to get food and supplies that are needed to survive.
I am a nursing student and my husband works at Dollar General. Our boys are in the 5th and 6th grade. Thank you and God bless.”
Lisa is not only my Booneville Editor, but she is a dear friend that would do anything for anyone, and so this is me doing the same for her family. If you can help this young family out, we would greatly appreciate it. Feel free to call the Booneville Sentinel office at 606-593-6627 if you can help with these requested items. I have included some pictures of their home after the flood, so you can see the devastation.
Thank you in advance for any help given. I know that both the Beattyville Enterprise and the Booneville Sentinel have the best readers in the whole world, so I know you will come through for this sweet family.
Thanks Again! Jessica L Butler Publisher-GM
